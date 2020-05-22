Delhi Police Reduces COVID-19 Fund to Infected Personnel from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 10,000

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Delhi Police has reduced the amount given to Police personnel, who get infected with COVID-19 while on duty, from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000."It has been decided that the amount given to police personnel who get infected with COVID-19 while on duty be reduced to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1 lakh. This decision has been taken as Delhi Police bears hospitalisation and other expenses," the Delhi Police stated.It further noted that the amount given to the family of police personnel who dies of COVID-19 has been increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.Around 250 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

