Delhi Receives Light Rain on Thursday Evening

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): As parts of the national capital received light showers on Thursday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate rain will most likely continue for around one more hour."Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 km/ph with light to moderate rain is most likely to continue over Delhi and adjoining areas during the next one hour," the IMD said.Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport authorities have said that due to bad weather, some flight operations might be affected. "For updated flight information, kindly stay in touch with the airline concerned. We regret any inconvenience caused to the passengers," the officials said.Earlier today, the IMD had said, "Recent radar image of Delhi shows that precipitation with thunderstorm/lightning very likely to start by another 30-60 minute from south-western part of Delhi and very likely to continue for subsequent 2-3 hours. The same may move across Delhi to northeastwards."The weather department had also said that heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm at isolated places is also very likely over Punjab today and over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on March 5 and 6.On February 29, the IMD had said that the recent satellite and Delhi, Patiala, and Jaipur radars have shown convective clouds in north India resulting in thunderstorm and rain."These convective clouds are over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and NCR and adjoining areas," the IMD tweeted."These areas likely to get thunderstorm and precipitation as per forecast," the IMD said. (ANI)

