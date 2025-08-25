New Delhi, August 25: A 21-year-old allegedly jumped off the Yamuna bridge during a video call with his sister on Sunday night. A PCR call was received at Sunlight Colony police station at 11:22 pm, prompting an extensive search operation by police and rescue teams. According to the police, the caller had stated that her jumped off into the river. When the local police and PCR teams reached the spot, they discovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone left behind on the bridge. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Seelampur, Walks Into Police Station to Confess Crime.

The caller, identified as Suman, is the daughter of Bal Kishan and a resident of Bihar. A Civil Services aspirant, Suman, is currently living in Karol Bagh, and has also arrived at the location. During questioning, she revealed that her brother, Rithik, had been residing with her for a few months, in search of a job. She added that Rithik had been battling depression for the past two to three months following a breakup with his girlfriend. Delhi Shocker: Gangster Salman Tyagi Dies by Suicide in Mandoli Jail, Police Launch Probe.

On the night of the incident, Suman said, Rithik made a video call to her during which they argued. In frustration during the call, only he jumped off the railing into the river. A missing person complaint has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station. Immediately after receiving the call, the local police informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire tender, and other emergency services. A motorboat team of NDRF arrived on the spot within 15-20 minutes and began searching in the river. A fire tender and a team from Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had also arrived at this time. The search and rescue operation continued all night and is still ongoing. The victim had not yet been located.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.