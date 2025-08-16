In a shocking incident in Delhi, a gangster allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in Mandoli jail. The deceased was identified as Salman Tyagi. Police officials said that the incident took place in jail number 15, and that Tyagi's body was found hanging from a noose this morning. "Probe underway," they said. According to news agency ANI, several cases of murder, extortion under MCOCA were registered against Salman Tyagi. Delhi Suicide Case: 10-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self From Iron Pipe at Home After Hours of Mobile Gaming; Police Suspect Mental Stress.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

