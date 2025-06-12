A coach of a passenger train en route from Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad derailed near Shivaji Bridge station in Delhi on Thursday, June 12. The train’s fourth coach reportedly slipped off the tracks, triggering panic among passengers. Authorities rushed to the site and have begun restoration and safety operations. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows officials actively working at the scene. Further updates are awaited as restoration efforts continue. New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Indian Railway Staff Seen Cleaning Passengers’ Belongings From Platform Roof, Video Surfaces.

Coach Falls Off Track Near Shivaji Bridge in Delhi

Delhi: A train traveling from Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad, derailed near Shivaji Bridge station. The fourth coach of the train fell off the tracks. Authorities have reached the site, and further details are awaited as rescue and safety measures are being assessed. pic.twitter.com/2L9jq3OSbM — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2025

