National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad, known by his stage name Rockstar DSP, is set to kick off his London concert on Saturday. Pushpa 2 The Rule: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Escapes Prison and Faces a Tiger in First Promo From Sukumar's Film (Watch Video).

The music composer, who delivered chartbusters like "Srivalli", "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" and others from the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, has had two successful tours in 2023, where he had the fans in the USA and Malaysia grooving to his beats.

Devi Sri Prasad Rehearses With Team for the Concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RainbowSky UK (@rainbowsky_uk)

Being his first-ever UK tour, Rockstar will perform two back-to-back shows at the OVO Arena in Wembley on January 13 and 14, 2024. He will be creating hits in Telugu and Tamil from his repertoire of over 100 films. Kanguva: Suriya Shares His Last Shot From Director Siva's Upcoming Film, Expresses Gratitude to Team for Their Positivity and Dedication (View Post).

Meanwhile, the music director has a variety of intriguing projects lined up for 2024, including Thandel, Pushpa: The Rule, Kanguva and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is also in talks for a film collaboration with Balakrishna and Bobby.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2024 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).