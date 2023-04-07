The first official glimpse of Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally out! Starring Allu Arjun as the lead, a video titled Where is Pushpa? has been unveiled the makers today which narrates the story of how Pushpa manages to escape from jail, creating chaos in the city. While cops and CBI look for Pushpa around the globe, at the end of the clip, we get to see Allu fiercely facing a tiger in jungle. The film is helmed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Pushpa - The Rule: 'Where's Pushpa?' Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer's PR Campaign Begins With Intriguing Video; Next Update to Drop on This Date and Time.

Watch Pushpa 2 The Rule Video:

