Suriya's eagerly awaited movie Kanguva has captivated audiences with its glimpses. Recently, the actor unveiled the film's final shot, showcasing his intense portrayal amidst the raw and rustic visuals envisioned by director Siva. Expressing gratitude to the director and the entire cast, Suriya expressed his anticipation for the film's big-screen release. Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar Leaves Fans With ‘Goosebumps’, Netizens Hail Director Siva’s Upcoming Film.

Suriya's Post on X:

My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing pic.twitter.com/C7WmX2B2In — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 10, 2024

