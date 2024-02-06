The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and shared the pictures from her holy visit to the temple situated on the Nilachal hills. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Star Mohammad Nazim Khilji AKA Ahem Ji Reacts to ‘La La La’ Tune Viral Meme (Watch Video).

Taking to the photo-sharing application Instagram, Devoleena shared happy pictures from her holy visit to the temple. Posing against the backdrop of the temple, Devoleena can be seen wearing a yellow salwar suit, paired with a beige coloured coat.

Check Out Devoleena’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

She opted for a makeup look and has kept her hair open. There is a 'tika' on her forehead, and she is holding a red auspicious 'chunari' in her hand. There is also a small garland around her neck. The post is captioned as: "Maa #kamakhya #nilachalparbat #guwahati #assam". Devoleena Battacharjee Shares Memorable Moments of Her Dancing With Beau Shanawaz Shaikh From Her Haldi Ceremony! (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Devoleena, who was the contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 13th, 14th and 15th, has last featured in the show Dil Diyaan Gallaan. The show featured Kaveri Priyam, Paras Arora and Devoleena in the lead. The actress also starred in the web series First Second Chance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).