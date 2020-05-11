Dharavi COVID-19 Cases Rise by 57 to 916: BMC

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Mumbai's slum sprawl Dharavi on Monday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total case count to 916, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The death toll stood at 29 so far in Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia.

"New cases were found from 90-feet road, Abu Bakar Chawl, Dharavi cross road, PV Chawl, Dhobi Ghat, Gautam Chawl, Muslim Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dhorwada, Kuttiwadi and some other localities," he added.

