New Delhi [India], March 11: CEPT University has announced admissions to its doctoral programs across the Faculty of Architecture, Faculty of Planning, and Faculty of Technology, offering aspiring researchers an opportunity to pursue advanced research in the built environment while benefiting from scholarships, fellowships, stipends, and teaching opportunities.

Administered by the University's Doctoral Office, the PhD programs aim to prepare scholars for advanced academic and professional research, contributing to the creation of new knowledge in fields related to architecture, planning, technology, and the broader urban domain.

The doctoral programs at CEPT University are designed to develop strong capabilities in research methodology, critical thinking, academic writing, publishing, and scholarly communication through a combination of structured coursework and independent research.

Duration and Coursework

The optimum duration of the PhD program is four and a half years. The first year of the program is dedicated to full-time coursework residency, during which scholars engage in rigorous academic training and are also provided opportunities to participate in teaching and professional research activities on campus.

Following the completion of coursework, scholars appear for qualifying examinations that assess their competency in the discipline and chosen area of specialisation. Upon successfully clearing the examinations, scholars are awarded the status of PhD candidate and are required to prepare a research proposal within one semester. The remaining period of the program is devoted to completing the doctoral dissertation under the guidance of a Dissertation Advisory Committee.

Ten Scholarships and Fellowships Available

To support doctoral scholars in pursuing research, CEPT University offers ten doctoral research scholarships and fellowships, providing financial assistance and research support.

Doctoral Research Fellowship - Faculty of Technology (CRDF-CARBSE)

Applicants to the doctoral program in the Faculty of Technology, specifically in the stream of Building Energy Performance (BEP), are eligible to apply for the Doctoral Research Fellowship offered under the PhD Support Program instituted by the CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) through the Centre for Advanced Research in Building Science and Energy (CARBSE). Two fellowships are available under this provision.

This fellowship provides complete financial support for the entire duration of the doctoral studies (subject to periodic review), along with technical assistance, research mentorship, and infrastructure support. Selected scholars will also be appointed as Doctoral Research Fellows at CARBSE, enabling them to work closely with researchers and faculty on advanced building science and energy research.

Doctoral Research Fellowship - Faculty of Planning (CUPDF)

The CEPT Urban Planning and Design Foundation (CUPDF), a Centre of Excellence under CEPT University, offers Doctoral Research Fellowships to scholars pursuing doctoral research in the Faculty of Planning. Five fellowships are offered under this category.

The fellowship includes coverage of the doctoral program registration fee and a monthly stipend ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹70,000 for the first two years, depending on the candidate's prior experience. Continuation of the fellowship beyond this period is subject to performance review and approval by the Centre.

President's Scholarship

Applicants across the doctoral programs (other than the recipients of the CUPDF and CARBSE fellowships) are eligible for the President's Scholarship, which is based on their performance in the admission entrance exams. This scholarship provides a monthly stipend of ₹40,000 during the coursework residency period, subject to review after the first semester and the University's discretion. Three scholarships are available under this category, with one position in each faculty.

In addition to these fellowships and scholarships, doctoral scholars may also have the opportunity to work on campus as teaching associates, research associates, or tutors, depending on availability and program requirements. These roles enable scholars to gain valuable teaching experience while pursuing their doctoral research and are compensated as per the University's norms.

Emphasising the opportunities available for doctoral scholars, Prof. Rutul Joshi, Head of Doctoral Office, CEPT University, said, "Doctoral research today must equip scholars not only with deep disciplinary knowledge but also with the ability to engage with complex real-world challenges. At CEPT University, the PhD program is designed to nurture scholars through rigorous research training, close faculty mentorship, and opportunities to contribute to teaching and ongoing research initiatives within the University. This integrated approach enables scholars to grow both academically and professionally. With a strong pool of fellowships available this year, combined with CEPT's depth of expertise in the built environment, we aim to ensure that doctoral scholars receive meaningful financial support while gaining valuable academic experience alongside their research."

Applications for the doctoral programs are currently open. The last date for application submission is March 20, 2026. Interested candidates can visit the CEPT University website to learn more about the application process, eligibility criteria, and fellowship opportunities.

About CEPT University

CEPT University is a recognized leader in education and research in the areas of architecture, planning, design, technology and urban management. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding in its areas of expertise. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to support the national, state and city governments and large sections of private industry. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to contribute to enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities.

The University comprises five faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, and the Faculty of Management. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

