New Delhi, March 11: Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the swearing-in ceremony. Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Delhi has been his 'karmabhoomi' (workplace). He called for solution oriented approach across party lines to resolve the challenges faced by the national capital. Taranjit Singh Sandhu Appointed As Delhi LG by President Droupadi Murmu in Major Administrative Reshuffle, VK Saxena Named Ladakh Lieutenant Governor.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu Takes Oath As Delhi’s New LG

Delhi: Taranjit Singh Sandhu was sworn in as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi at a ceremony held at Lok Niwas. Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Devendra Upadhyaya, administered the oath of office pic.twitter.com/G9XDZhNbem — IANS (@ians_india) March 11, 2026

Sandhu said, "Delhi has several stakeholders, and Delhi has also been my karmabhoomi (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together we will work for Delhi's development. PM Modi has a vision for India, and Delhi is the capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. However, there are challenges in other places as well. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems." President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors: Ashim Kumar Ghosh for Haryana, Ashok Gajapathi Raju for Goa, Kavinder Gupta Named Ladakh LG.

Welcoming the new LG, CM Rekha Gupta said, "I welcome the honourable LG. With your presence, the growth rate of Delhi's development will increase. The Delhi government will work under your guidance." Earlier today, Taranjit Singh Sandhu called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed matters concerning public service and governance.

In a post on X, Taranjit Sandhu said, "A pleasure to call on Hon'ble Home Minister of India Amit Shah at his residence. Had an engaging discussion on issues of mutual interest and matters concerning public service and governance."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)