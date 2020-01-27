DHFL Chairman Kapil Wadhawan Sent to 2-day Custody in Iqbal Mirchi Money Laundering Case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Kapil Wadhawan, Chairman and Managing Director of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) has been sent to two-day Enforcement Directorate custody by an ED court in connection with a money-laundering probe against gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others.Wadhawan was arrested earlier today.ED is probing the money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.It has identified the benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one property in the UAE and 25 properties in the UK. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)