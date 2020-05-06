Discharged COVID-19 Cases Rising, Average 41.02 Pc: Andhra Government

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was apprised during a review meeting on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 patients being discharged from the hospitals in the state is rising and the average is 41.02 per cent.The number of discharged cases of COVID-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh has been increasing with an average of 41.02 per cent as against the national average of 28.63 per cent while about 1.5 lakh people are likely to land in the coming days at various airports, Chief Minister Reddy was told during the meeting."The COVID-19 positive rate for the country is 3.87 per cent and for the state, it is 1.26 per cent," an official said in the meeting.The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on strengthening telemedicine facilities and make arrangements for door-to-door delivery of medicines to the patients through sub-centres."About 1.5 lakh people will be landing in the state from various destinations. Their screening should be done at the airport itself. They will be categorised as per the guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic," the chief minister said. Some assistance would be given to those who wish to return to their native states.The migrant workers and other foreign returnees are expected to land at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports. As per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, all the passengers will be categorised as per the pandemic situation in the country they are arriving from.With regard to the transportation of inter-state migrant workers, so far 1,000 people have arrived from Thane and are undergoing tests in Guntakal. As part of the precautionary measures, nine checkpoints have been set up at border points.According to an official release, the Chief Minister has instructed officials to be kind and generous with the migrant workers and extend support by all means. (ANI)

