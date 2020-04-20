District Magistrates to Decide Regarding Giving Exemptions During Lockdown from Monday, Says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that all district magistrates in the state should decide based on the situation in their districts regarding exemptions to be given during the lockdown from Monday. According to a press release, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The decisions on giving exemptions during lockdown should be taken by district magistrates based on the situation in their district and it should be communicated to the state government in this regard.""In 19 districts in the state where 10 or more coronavirus positive cases have been reported, the decision should be taken cautiously and carefully," Adityanath said. "This decision will not be applicable to the hotspot areas. Medical, sanitation and door-step delivery services will be provided in 19 districts and no other new activities will take place in these areas," he said. The Chief Minister was giving instructions on Sunday to district magistrates in the state via video conferencing and told them that social distancing should be followed and there should be no violation of lockdown. (ANI)

