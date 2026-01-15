Actor and director Deepak Tijori has filed a fresh police complaint alleging he was defrauded by individuals posing as influential film industry insiders. The veteran actor, known for his roles in 90s classics like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Aashiqui, claims he was cheated while attempting to secure investment for his upcoming project, titled Tom Dick and Mary. Shilpa Shetty’s Businessman Husband Raj Kundra Summoned by Court in INR 150 Crore Bitcoin Scam Case.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Bangur Nagar police station on January 13, 2026, the fraud involves a sum of INR 2.5 lakh paid as an initial processing fee for a purported multi-crore funding deal.

Deepak Tijori Sought Financial Support for New Film

The incident reportedly began in early 2025 when Tijori was seeking an investment of approximately INR 25 crore to produce his new film. According to police statements, a woman identified as Kavita Shibag Cooper approached the actor, claiming to be associated with T-Series and boasting strong ties to the Zee Network.

Kapoor later introduced Tijori to an associate, Fouzia RC, who allegedly promised to facilitate a "Letter of Interest" (LoI) from a major media network. This document is a critical asset in the film industry, used to attract larger investors. The suspects reportedly demanded INR 2.5 lakh to secure the LoI within a week.

Discovery of the Fraud

Trusting the credentials presented, Tijori signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in February 2025 and transferred the funds via RTGS. However, the promised documentation never materialised.

The actor’s suspicions were raised after he was put on the phone with a man named "Joshi," who was introduced as a representative of the Zee Network. Upon conducting his own verification with senior officials at the organisation, Tijori discovered that no such person worked there. Realising that the identities and media connections were fabricated, he approached the authorities.

Ongoing Investigation

The Bangur Nagar police have booked Kavita Shibag Kapoor, Fauzia RC, and an unidentified third person under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and criminal conspiracy. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Cheating Case: Actress Cancels Foreign Trip After Bombay High Court Rejects Interim Relief in INR 60 Crore Fraud Case – Details Inside.

"We have registered the case and are currently tracking the bank accounts where the money was transferred," a police official stated. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

