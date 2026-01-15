Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is facing intense social media backlash following a surprise appearance at a concert in the national capital this week. The artist drew sharp criticism after making sexually explicit comments on stage, with many netizens labelling the remarks as "obscene" and "regressive." Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla Summoned by Punjab Women’s Commission Over Misogynistic Lyrics in Songs ‘Millionaire’ and ‘MF Gabhru!’.

The incident occurred on January 14, 2026, during a live performance by independent artists Nanku and Karun. Singh, who appeared as a guest performer, addressed the crowd regarding the city's current cold wave before making the controversial statements.

Honey Singh Says ‘Gaadi Mein S*x Karo’ During Surprise Appearance at Delhi Concert

During his set, a video captured the rapper using expletives while commenting on the chilly Delhi weather. Singh told the audience that the cold made it an ideal time for sexual intimacy in vehicles, explicitly encouraging the crowd to have sex in the car. In a video shared on Reddit, the rapper was heard saying, "Behen***d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use condoms guys, please. Play safe!"

Honey Singh’s Viral Video From Delhi Concert

While he followed the remark with a brief plea for fans to "use condoms" and "play safe," the nature of his delivery and the setting of the public event sparked immediate outrage. While some members of the live audience were heard cheering in the video, the digital response has been overwhelmingly negative.

Netizens React to Honey Singh's Viral Video

The footage quickly went viral across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, prompting a wave of condemnation. Critics argued that such remarks are inappropriate for a public platform, especially given Singh's significant influence on younger audiences.

"Ek aur FIR hogi pakkka. Ranveer (RanveerAllahbadia)ke baad inka number hai," one user commented. Others expressed disappointment that the rapper, who has recently attempted to rebuild his image following a long hiatus, would resort to "vulgarity" for engagement.

Netizen Reaction

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Honey Singh’s Controversial Past

This is not the first time the rapper has been at the centre of a public outcry. Throughout his career, Honey Singh has faced multiple legal challenges and protests regarding lyrics perceived as misogynistic or obscene. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat To Be Banned in UK Over Controversial Scene Featuring British Kids in 2024 Song ‘Jatt Mehkma’?.

As recently as 2025, the singer faced a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the content of his music videos. His latest remarks have reignited the long-standing debate regarding the responsibility of public figures and the boundaries of "artistic expression" in live entertainment

