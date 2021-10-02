Veteran actor Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell, who appeared in the 'It' movies, are set to star in Mr. Harrigan's Phone' an adaptation of a Stephen King short story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made as part of the second annual BlumFest, which celebrates the many spooky projects from scare-master Blum. Leena Yadav Shares ‘Emotionally Draining’ Process of Making House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths.

John Lee Hancock wrote the movie's screenplay and will be directing the horror thriller for Netflix. Production on the film being produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy is scheduled to begin this month.

'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' hails from King's anthology collection 'If It Bleeds', released in 2020. It tells the story of a young boy who befriends an older, reclusive billionaire, Mr Harrigan. Piya Valecha Returns to TV With Choti Sarrdaarni After 3 Years, Says It's Her Mom's Favourite Show.

When the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sutherland will play Harrigan while Martell portrays the boy. Producing the adaptation are Blum, Murphy and Carla Hacken. Executive producers are Blumhouse Television's Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold and Scott Greenberg. The plan is for the movie to debut on Netflix in 2022.

