New Delhi, October 10: Congress MP and party's General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for praising President Donald Trump while the United States President reached a "half century mark" on claiming that he used trade and tariffs as a "brahmastra" to stop Operation Sindoor and facilitated the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan post Pahalgam attack. President Trump has been consistent, insistent, and persistent and it won't be long before he scores a century, the Congress leader stressed.

"President Trump, during his meeting with President Alexander Stubb of Finland, reached the half-century mark on his claim that he stopped Operation Sindoor using trade and tariffs as his brahmastra. In this, President Trump has been consistent, insistent, and persistent. And it won't be long before he scores a century", the party leader said on X. Hitting out at PM Modi for his "praise and admiration to Trump", the Congress leader also took a veiled jibe for not condemning the genocide in Gaza and speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump Pitches His Name Again Hours Before Announcement, Says ‘Barack Obama Got It for Nothing, I Stopped 8 Wars’ (Watch Video).

"Prime Minister Modi spent all day yesterday talking to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and sending message after message of praise and admiration to President Trump. He did not, of course, forget to speak to the man who had unleashed the genocide on Gaza - the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - also during this time", the Congress leader said in the post. Earlier on October 9, the Congress MP had said that PM Modi's "unqualified" praise of Israeli PM following the agreement on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan is "shocking, shameful and morally atrocious."

"The Prime Minister has welcomed the new developments regarding Gaza and hailed President Trump. That eagerness to do so is not surprising. But what is shocking, shameful, and morally atrocious is Mr. Modi's unqualified praise for the Israeli PM Mr Netanyahu - who has unleashed a genocide in Gaza over the past twenty months", his post read. PM Modi has welcomed the agreement on the first phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan on Thursday. The Prime Minister said this development reflects the strong leadership of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. ‘They Were Ready to Go at It’: Donald Trump Repeats False Claim of Having Ended India-Pakistan Conflict Following Operation Sindoor.

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," PM Modi posted on X. He expressed hope that the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring much-needed respite and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

