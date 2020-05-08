DRDO Installs Its UV Disinfection Chamber at Cochin International Airport

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has installed its Ultra Violet disinfection chamber at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala."DRDO has installed its Ultra Violet disinfection chamber at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala. The chamber would be used to disinfect the baggage coming at the airport. The chamber has been developed by a laboratory in Cochin," said DRDO officials.On April 7, the DRDO had deployed a disinfectant chamber at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital to prevent the spread of Coronavirus."The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill COVID-19 and will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus," said DRDO officials.The DRDO has been working on providing a large number of medical and personal protection equipment for healthcare personnel in the country.Recently, it had developed a developed an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower for rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection-prone areas. (ANI)

