Dupahiya, billed as a hilarious heartland comedy series, will stream on Prime Video from March 7, the platform said on Monday. Directed by Sonam Nair of Masaba Masaba, the nine-episode show is created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Dupahiya stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in pivotal roles.

According to a press release, set in the fictional crime-free village of Dhadakpur, the story of Dupahiya revolves around the chaos and drama that takes place after a prized motorbike goes missing.

"With the silver jubilee trophy, a wedding, and the pride of the villagers at stake, what follows is a crazy journey to retrieve the bike before it's too late," read the synopsis.

Bringing the series to life has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, said Nair.

"This series is a celebration of humour, chaos, and the quirks of small-town life, and I couldn't be prouder of the way it has come together. The incredible ensemble of actors has infused Dupahiya with warmth, humour, and energy, making each character truly memorable and I am certain audiences will enjoy every bit of it as much as we did while making it," the director said in a statement.

"At Prime Video, we believe that the best stories are the ones that celebrate India's rich diversity and cultural flavours, and Dupahiya does exactly that. The series beautifully blends humour, heart, and the essence of small-town India in a way that feels both distinctive and universally relatable," added Nikhil Madhok, head of originals, Prime Video, India.

Dupahiya is created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel.