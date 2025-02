Srinagar, February 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered its first-ever electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp. "In a ground-breaking move towards digital policing, the Vilgam police station in Handwara has registered its first e-FIR following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp," a police spokesman said. He said the complaint was filed by Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, a resident of Hanjipora in Kupwara, who works as a driver in the State Road Transport Corporation. Law Commission Recommends Formation of National Portal To Facilitate Registration of E-FIR.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred earlier in the day while Dar was travelling from Tarathpora to Srinagar. He alleged that upon reaching Vilgam, he was wrongfully restrained and physically assaulted by two individuals identified as Ashiq Hussain Bhat and Gowher Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Shehnipora in Vilgam, the spokesman said. The accused reportedly caused him physical injuries, he added. One Nation One Election: Law Commission Working on Formula to Hold Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections Together From 2029 Onwards, Say Sources.

In response to the complaint, the Vilgam police station swiftly registered the e-FIR under sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the BNS, the spokesman said. This landmark step highlights the growing integration of technology within the law enforcement systems, setting a precedent for faster and more accessible justice delivery mechanisms in the region, the spokesman added.

