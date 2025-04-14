San Diego, April 14: Southern California was jolted Monday morning by a strong earthquake near San Diego. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 and was near the mountain town of Julian, east of San Diego, according to the US Geological Survey. Earthquake in Panama: Quake of Magnitude 6.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Central America.

The quake swung light fixtures and rattled shelves in San Diego and was felt as far north as Los Angeles.

