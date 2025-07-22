Faridabad, July 22: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Faridabad in Haryana at the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.1 on Richter Scale Strikes Kishtwar, No Casualties Reported.

In a post on X, NCS wrote,"EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana." (ANI)

