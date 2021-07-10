Jakarta, July 10: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted North Sulawesi province in central part of Indonesia on Saturday, but was not potential for a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

The quake struck at 7.43 am (local time), with the epicenter at 112 km southwest of Melonguane city, Kepulauan Talaud district and the depth at 10 km under seabed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)