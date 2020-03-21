East Sikkim Residents Ordered to Stay Home on Sunday East Sikkim Residents Ordered to Stay Home on Sunday

Gangtok, Mar 21 (PTI) The 'Janata Curfew' will not be so voluntary in East Sikkim as the district magistrate issued an order, directing all residents to stay indoors from 7 am to 10 pm on Sunday.

"All (residents) are directed to refrain from leaving their homes except emergency situations between 7 am and 10 pm tomorrow," East Sikkim District Magistrate Raj Yadav said, in an order that he issued by exercising powers under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A complete ban has also been imposed in the district on the movement of vehicles, except those on emergency duty, he said.

All hotels, restaurants, bars and shops will also remain closed, Yadav said, adding that all industries, manufacturing units and private companies will also shut operations.

All petrol pumps and medicine shops, barring four of them, too have been ordered to remain closed, the district magistrate said.

In continuation with the prohibitory orders imposed on March 19, gathering of more than five people at a place will remain banned in East Sikkim till April 15, he said in a separate order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a fervent appeal to all Indians to observe "Janata Curfew" on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm, urging them to stay indoors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)