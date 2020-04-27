Elderly Couple Electrocuted in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh, Apr 27 (PTI) A couple was electrocuted when they came in contact with a wire at a village here, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pandey said the incident took place at Auvar village on Sunday when Bhagwati Prasad Saroj (65) was collecting clothes put for drying.

His wife Jagpati Devi (60), who rushed to save him, also came in contact with the wire.

He added that the duo was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)