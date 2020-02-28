Elderly Woman in Maharashtra Receives Loan-waiver in Hospital

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): An 85-year-old woman who is admitted to a hospital following an accident, received the benefits of the loan-waiver scheme when she was admitted in a hospital in the Dhule district.The woman Yamunabai Bheva Dakhni hails from Thalner village in Shirpur Taluka of Dhule district. Due to the injuries sustained during the accident, she could not go to for Aadhaar authentication. Keeping in mind her problems, Dhule and Nandurbar District Central Cooperative Bank CEO Dheeraj Chaudhary directed them to visit the hospital and give her and her family the benefit of the scheme.Divisional officers of the bank went to the hospital and took a sample of Yamunabai's thumb and handed over the loan waiver certificate. (ANI)

