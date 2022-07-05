Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Actor Neha Dhupia shared a series of pictures and penned down a note in which she chronicled her success story in these years.

On Monday, 'Julie' actor shared the pictures from her crowning ceremony at Miss India 2022.

In the first picture, Neha wore the crown again as she completed 20 years of bagging the Miss India crown. She was seen wearing a powder pink gown with cape sleeves that she opted for the grand final.

In the other pictures, Neha was seen with her family on stage. She was felicitated by her parents at the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2022 which was held on July 3. The diva was crowned by her parents and her husband Angad Bedi along with the little munchkins Mehr and Guriq joined them on stage to celebrate the big day.

In the next picture, Neha was seen being a doting mother, posing with her kids on stage.

She also posted a then-and-now picture from her Miss India journey. The then pictures see a younger Neha with curly hair and a smiling face when she won Miss India in 2002, on the other hand, the second picture sees a glammed-up star who donned a straight face with a little smile as she poses for the lens.

In the last image, she posed elegantly and looked gorgeous in her pink gown.

Neha was crowned Femina Miss India on July 4, 2002. She became a household name after the glorious victory and entered the film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer 'Qayamat: City Under Threat' in 2003.

Sharing the pictures, the 41-year-old actor penned down a long note.

She wrote, "20 years that went by in a flash ... but if I shut my eyes and think, all I have is gratitude in my heart. I did nt think that it would be possible to wear this crown on stage again and relive one of the most precious moments of my life with my most precious people."

"20 years later I stood taller, stronger, more experienced and a few dress sizes bigger :) ... but most importantly I stood for every little girl who dares to dream and work hard towards it, for every daughter who wants nothing more than to make her parents proud, for every partner who basis their relationship on love and equality and for every mother who wants to live her dream and wants nothing more than to have her children by her side as she does that ... sometimes in life even if we don't have a crown ... we all have our sparkle... #shineon ... Love Miss India 2002 -2022," she added.

Neha was a part of the jury along with Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, cricketer Mithali Raj, Designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, and Choreographer Shiamak Davar. Kriti Sanon, Ash Chandler, and Lauren Gottlieb gave power-packed performances at the event while Maniesh Paul hosted it.

The grand night ended with the crowning of Karnataka's Sini Shetty. Sini was crowned Femina Miss India World 2022 last night. Along with Sini Shetty, the country got its new beauty queens of the year including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st Runner Up and Shinata Chauhan Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner Up.

On the work front, She was last seen in 'A Thursday' alongside Yami Gautam. The movie hit the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar in February this year. (ANI)

