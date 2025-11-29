Marrakech [Morocco], November 29 (ANI): The 22nd Marrakech Film Festival opened on Friday night with a star-studded screening of Gus Van Sant's latest film, Dead Man Wire, attended by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, actors Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy and other celebrities in the international cinema, reported Variety.

Bong, whose Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' garnered global acclaim, is serving as this year's jury president. He was welcomed with a standing ovation at the opening ceremony and spoke about his early days in filmmaking, expressing his enduring passion for cinema.

"I was greedily devouring movies as a student of cinema. Looking back, my 22-year-old self was brimming with energy and passion for cinema. I feel that Marrakech is also buzzing with a special energy as it enters its 22nd year," said Bong, who will also be delivering a masterclass in the film festival, as quoted by Variety.

The opening film 'Dead Man's Wire,' which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, stars Bill Skarsgard as real-life criminal Tony Kiritsis, who in 1977 kidnapped his bank mortgage and embarked on a wild-goose chase with the cops, Variety reported.

The film is set to hit theatres on January 9 on a limited release before going worldwide on January 16.

Alongside Bong as president, the jury includes 'Wednesday' star Ortega, 'Furiosa' lead Taylor-Joy, 'Past Lives' and 'Materialists' filmmaker Celine Song, 'Titane' Palme d'Or winner Julia Ducournau, Brazilian director Karim Ainouz, Moroccan filmmaker Hakim Belabbes and Iranian-American actor-director Payman Maadi, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the ceremony concluded with a tribute to the renowned 85-year-old Egyptian actor Hussein Fahmi, who received a huge applause from the Marrakech audience.

After a reel of his most famous roles, including "Watch Out for Zuzu" (1972) and "Alexandria Again and Forever" (1990), Fahmi shook hands with each jury member and beamed as he received more cheers from the crowd.

The Marrakech Film Festival will run until December 6 and include tributes to Foster and Guillermo del Toro, alongside screenings of their latest films.

The film festival will also include conversations with Kleber Mendonca Filho, Kramer, 'The Matrix' star Laurence Fishburne, 'It Was Just an Accident' Palme d'Or winner Jafar Panahi and 'Blonde' director Andrew Dominik. (ANI)

