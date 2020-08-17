Washington DC [US], Aug 17 (ANI): Legendary Indian vocalist Pandit Jasraj who passed away in New Jersey on Monday morning was a "maestro till the end" and had sung even till late last night, his adopted daughter Alka Aneja said.

"He was singing till last night, he did a video call with his students. He was indeed a maestro till the end. We are absolutely shocked," said Aneja.

"We are absolutely shocked. It's not just a personal loss, it's a loss for the nation. A legend and a great human being is no more," Aneja added.

The doyen who mesermerised the world of music for close to 80 years had passed away at 4.15 am in the morning (local time) in New Jersey on Monday after complaining of discomfort.

"Saddened by the passing away of Pandit Jasraj in New Jersey. Panditji was a towering figure of Indian Classical Music and his legacy will live on for generations. RIP," tweeted Indian Ambassador to America, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

He is survived by his wife Madhura Pandit, daughter Durga Jasraj and son Shaarangdev Pandit. His mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai on Tuesday which will be assisted by the consulate general of India.

The Padma Bhushan awardee had gone to America six months ago.

Born in 1930 in Hisar, Pandit Jasraj, whose career in music spanned over 80 years, belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

