Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) "Start-up Ka Baap", a show dedicated solely to the start-up ecosystem of India, is set to premiere on Colors channel in September.

Conceptualised by Kuberan's House, a firm dedicated to boosting the start-up industry, the show will provide a promising opportunity to all aspiring entrepreneurs who have an out-of-the-box idea and are seeking guidance to transform it into a reality.

"Start-up Ka Baap" has already received over 20,000 applications from across the country.

“We are excited to have conceptualised a show that is innovative and dedicated solely to the start-up ecosystem. We are grateful to Viacom 18 for theirsupport as our show will be aired on COLORS India SD and COLORS India HD part of theirflagship channel, COLORS," Sanjeev K Kumar, Co-Founder and Show Creative Director, Kuberan's House, said in a statement.

"We have received over 20k applications pan-India until now. It gives us immense joy to have received such a positive response from the industry. We are eagerly awaiting the launch of the show and are hoping it will be a success," he added.

"Start-up Ka Baap" is produced by Divyaram Talkies Pvt Ltd and Tien Sher Entertainement and presented by Ease My Trip. PTI

