Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and ace director Rajkumar Hirani are set to reunite after 11 years for the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema.

Aamir Khan fans are in for a treat as their favourite actor has joined hands with one of the most successful directors of India, Rajkumar Hirani, for a film after working together in blockbusters like 3 idiots and PK.

According to film critic and trade expert Taran Adarsh, the film is set against the backdrop of India's Independence struggle and will chronicle the journey of Dadasaheb Phalke, who laid the foundation of cinema in India.

Taking to his X handle, Taran Adarsh wrote that the shooting of the film will begin in October 2025.

"AAMIR KHAN - RAJKUMAR HIRANI REUNITE FOR BIOPIC ON DADASAHEB PHALKE... #AamirKhan and director #RajkumarHirani are joining forces once again, this time for a biopic on #DadasahebPhalke, the father of #Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of #India's independence struggle, the film will chronicle the extraordinary journey of the man who laid the foundation of #Indian cinema. With a script that has been in the works for four years, #AamirKhan is set to begin prep soon after the release of #SitaareZameenPar... Shoot begins Oct 2025," wrote Taran Adarsh.

As per the press note by the film's team, the VFX studios from Los Angeles (LA) have already created AI designs to showcase the era and period of the film.

Rajkumar Hirani, with Abhijat Joshi and two other writers, Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj, have been working on this script for the last 4 years, a super the press note.

Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar has been supportive of the project and has provided major anecdotes from Dadasaheb Phalke's life for the film.

Apart from this, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in the spiritual sequel of 'Taare Zameen Par' titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 20. (ANI)

