Actor Aamir Khan, in high spirits ahead of his 60th birthday on March 14, 2025, interacted with the media on March 13 in Mumbai and even sang upon request. He revealed that he is currently learning Indian classical singing, describing it as a joyful experience. "I am learning new things every year, and right now, I'm deeply immersed in Indian classical singing. My guru, Sucheta Bhattacharjee, has been wonderful, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it," he shared. He sang two songs from his movie Akele Hum Akele Tum, while also claiming Salman Khan is a better singer than him.

Aamir also touched upon his upcoming projects, including Sitaare Zameen Par, the much-anticipated sequel to Taare Zameen Par, which he described as "10 steps ahead" of the original. "While Taare Zameen Par made you cry, this one is humorous yet makes a powerful statement," he said while calling his upcoming film a 'thought sequel' to TZP.

The actor confirms that he will share an official announcement on Sitaare Zameen Par on his birthday, possibly with a release date confirmed. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, and also stars Genelia D'Souza.

Aamir Khan also confirmed that his dream project on Mahabharata hasn't been dropped and his team is still working on it.

Aamir Khan's Press Meet Ahead of His Birthday

VIDEO | Actor Aamir Khan (@AKPPL_Official) interacted with the media as his birthday is tomorrow, in a very chirpy mood, also sang on request, while sharing he is learning Indian classical singing these days. He says, "I am not thinking much, I am learning new things every… pic.twitter.com/XO6fQuz1ax — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 13, 2025

The actor also expressed his desire to collaborate with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on a film if a compelling story comes their way, and they have discussed among themselves the possibility of making that collaboration come true. Aamir Khan's last movie as a lead actor was Laal Singh Chaddha which came out in 2022 and was a box office disappointment.

