Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been the talk of the town ever since he confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday.

And, now, on Tuesday, Aamir and Gauri were spotted together for the first time in public, grabbing eyeballs. Mumbai-based shutterbugs quickly managed to capture the lovebirds in the town as they were getting into a car.

Also Read | Shashi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Kareena Kapoor Remembers Grandfather on His 87th Birth Anniversary, Shares Fan-Made Edit Video of Legendary Actor's Iconic Songs on Insta.

The viral pictures and videos show Aamir first stepping out of the building, and smiling for the paparazzi. He waited for Gauri and quickly escorted her to the car.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Also Read | 'F*ck You Vicky Kaushal': Netizens Blame Actor, 'Chhaava' Team for Nagpur Violence Amid Protests Over Aurangzeb's Tomb.

During the press event that was conducted on his birthday, Aamir also opened up about his upcoming projects, revealing how passionate he is to adapt the epic Mahabharat into a film.

"We are just starting with the writing process. We are putting together a team...so let's see how that goes," he said.

In the coming months, Aamir will be seen headlining Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)