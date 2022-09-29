New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Thursday, dropped a funny birthday post for director Luv Ranjan.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a throwback picture on his story, which he captioned, "Kapoor's ke beech mein LUV hai..literally... happy birthday, ab to title bta de film kaa!! "

The picture is from Luv Ranjan's marriage functions, in which actor Ranbir Kapoor could be seen kissing Luv on his cheeks, and Arjun could be seen giving a funny pose in the background.

Meanwhile, the title of Luv Ranjan's next directorial romantic comedy film is still not announced. Starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

'Kuttey' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar's next horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Apart from that he also has director Ajay Behl's next 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and another untitled romantic comedy film with Bhumi. (ANI)

