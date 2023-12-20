Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): The action-packed thriller film, 'Dhoom 3' was released in theatres in 2013 and it was the third instalment in the Dhoom franchise. It was the highest-grossing film of that time with a star cast like Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif, among others.

Notably, on Wednesday, the movie turned 10 and to mark this special occasion, Abhishek Bachchan shared a series of pictures from the film.

He took to his Instagram handle to share some sequences from the film and wrote in the caption, "Marking 10 years today...#10YearsOfDhoom3 #Dhoom3 #AamirKhan @udayc @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial #AdityaChopra @ipritamofficial @yrf"

Actor Uday Chopra and Jackie Shroff also celebrated the 10 years of 'Dhoom 3' through their post on Instagram stories.

'Dhoom 3' was a 2013 action thriller film, written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra, who co-wrote the story. The film stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Uday Chopra and Jackie Shroff. It was the third instalment of the Dhoom series and sequel to Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006). 'Dhoom 3' was released on December 20, 2013

Talking about Abhishek's work front, he was recently seen in the sports drama film, 'Ghoomer' alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi.

Helmed by R Balki, the film received a decent response from the audience. (ANI)

