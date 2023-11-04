Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Abhishek Banerjee, who will be seen playing the role of Sukha in the upcoming survival thriller 'Apurva', talked about the challenges he faced while shooting for the movie.

He said, "I typically approach any character emotionally, which is why it was quite challenging to step out of that mindset in the initial days. The role's challenge lay in performing it daily and naturally, even when I was fully aware that I was acting. I was improvising scenes, but the physical actions sometimes carried an element of unpredictability, so it was essential to ensure our safety while also making sure the scenes appeared authentic."

"Shooting in real locations, not on sets, added to the complexity. There were instances of dragging and pulling Tara, who also had a shoulder issue, making it a painful experience. Managing all these factors and portraying everything as genuine was exceptionally tough," he added.

Star Studios presents APURVA, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani.

'Apurva' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.

To fit the role, Tara underwent a radical makeover.

Tara took to Instagram to reveal that she went weeks without taking a shower or brushing her hair in order to fully inhabit her role in the movie.

She wrote, "I am proudest of APURVA because I filmed every shot in the film myself. No excuses. I've never felt more strength and power than when we filmed.. ( @nix_bhat I owe a great deal to you for this, sir. ) I recall not showering for over a week mid-schedule so that I looked and felt as awful as I was meant to, I rolled in mud and ash ( this was honestly fun ) and my hair wasn't brushed for weeks on end! Here's a little peek into how I looked when we shot the poster.. Thank you all for SO much love. We as a team are overwhelmed. @avigowariker, thank you for all your help throughout the day."

In the pictures, her looks from the movie are shown. (ANI)

