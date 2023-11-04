In today’s episode of Anupamaa, we witness an enchanting dance performance by Anupama and Anuj that leaves everyone in awe. Their chemistry on the dance floor is visible and they share a romantic moment during the act. Anuj's playful teasing adds charm to the performance. He also gives a surprise kiss to her in the dark. Anupama, flustered yet delighted, leaves from there and comes into the kitchen. Anupamaa November 1, 2023 Written Update: MaAn Prepares for Kavya’s Baby Shower, Malti Devi Conspires Against Them!

Things take an unexpected turn when a fan, Tapish, decides to climb into the Shah house to meet Dimpy, who had questioned his dancing skills. Anupama, initially mistakes him for a thief, but soon realises he is a dancer and invites him inside. The evening continues with Anupama introducing Tapish to the family, revealing him as a popular influencer. Titu, as he is known, impresses everyone with his dancing skills, and even Dimple who called him out for performing ‘simple aerobics’ in the name of dance, changes her opinion.

As the day ends, Anupama discusses the possibility of Titu joining her dance academy. However, Leela expresses her concerns about letting strangers in, but Anuj comes to Anupama's support. Meanwhile, Malti Devi watches from a distance, brewing discontent.

