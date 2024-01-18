Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Abhishek Banerjee-starrer 'Stolen' was screened at the 14th Edition of The Tournai Ramdam Festival in Belgium on January 17.

The film's screening is also scheduled to take place on January 20 and January 22.

Prior to the screening, Abhishek expressed his excitement saying, "Well, this feels like the perfect way to kickstart the year. Having our film premiere at The Tournai Ramdam Festival is an absolute privilege and honour for us. I'm really excited and looking forward to interacting with fellow movie enthusiasts and audiences from diverse backgrounds present there. It indeed looks like a great '24 ahead with 'Stolen'."

Adding to the same, Producer Gaurav Dhingra and Director Karan Tejpal jointly said, "The journey of 'Stolen' throughout various film festivals in 2023 was an unforgettable experience for us. From its global premiere, where it resonated deeply with audiences and critics to receiving overwhelming love and standing ovations, the year was truly monumental. As we step into '24, we have the same enthusiasm and joy in our spirits. We're incredibly grateful for our film's first grand screening of the year at The Tournai Ramdam Festival in Belgium. Sharing our passion for cinema on such an esteemed global platform fills our hearts with excitement and gratitude."

'Stolen' is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Founder of Jungle Book Studio. The film co-stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in pivotal roles. 'Stolen' narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby who has been abducted from her mother. The incident is witnessed by two city-bred brothers, whose already strained relationship becomes even more complex as they involve themselves in the investigation, attempting to aid the distressed mother. (ANI)

