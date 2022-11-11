New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The first action-packed official trailer of Keanu Reeves starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4' has finally been unveiled by Lionsgate, giving fans an insight into how this instalment will turn out.

In this sequel, John Wick (Keanu) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. However, before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif’s Winter Styling From Movies To Seek Inspiration From!.

With new faces and extreme action sequences, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' will showcase the biggest showdown Wick has ever come across.

Apart from Keanu, the film by Lionsgate also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgard, and Ian McShane. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the previous three films, has also helmed the upcoming sequel.

Also Read | Black Panther Wakanda Forever Movie Review: Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright Bring Their A-Game to Marvel's Most Poignant Film Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner serving as executive producers. The movie is distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions.

Releasing in theatres on March 24, 2023, the fourth instalment is a direct sequel to the 2019 film 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise. Keanu is also in talks to return to the 'Ballerina' spinoff starring Ana de Armas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)