Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI): The much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Zootopia 2' has introduced an additional member to its cast. 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Ke Huy Quan will be voicing a pit viper in the movie who is set to play a lead role in the sequel as per the teaser trailer of the movie.

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin and actor Jason Bateman reprised their animated roles as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, respectively, alongside a cast of new animal characters.

In the sequel, Judy and Nick put their detective skills to use as they tackle another case.

They are joined by a blue pit viper played by actor Ke Huy Quan. As per Variety, he joins the cast as the snake Gary, as the 'Zootopia' world expands to include reptiles and other semi-aquatic creatures.

The original 'Zootopia' followed bunny cop Judy and con-artist fox Nick as they solved a missing animal case.

In the teaser trailer, Nick, Judy, and Gary are seen being chased by police through various districts of Zootopia.

As they run around Zootopia, they encounter a mysterious hooded figure with glowing eyes.

The teaser then cuts to a montage featuring familiar and new characters, including Nibbles the beaver (voiced by Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist (Quinta Brunson).

Shakira also reprises her role as the singer Gazelle, who sang 'Try Everything' in the first film.

"Gazelle is back and she's got a new look, a new song and, of course, new dance moves. Just wait until you see what she and her tiger dancers have been working on," Shakira said in a video at the D23 Brazil expo last year, as quoted by Variety.

The sequel was written and directed by Jared Bush. The original 2016 film, directed by Rich Moore and Byron Howard, made over 1 billion USD globally and won an Oscar for best animated feature film as well as a Golden Globe for best animated film.

The anthropomorphic animal universe has also expanded through the miniseries "Zootopia+" on Disney+. 'Zootopia 2' is slated to release on November 26. (ANI)

