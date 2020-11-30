Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai due to a brain stroke during shooting for a film in Kargil two days ago.

The 52-year-old actor was admitted to hospital after he was brought back home from Kargil, according to a media report. The health condition of Roy deteriorated due to the extreme weather condition in Kargil.

The sources reported that at present, his condition is better than earlier. "He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take some time," they confirmed.

Roy is known for his role in 'Aashiqui' directed by Mahesh Bhatt co-starring Anu Aggarwal which was his debut film. He appeared in other 1990s films, including 'Junoon', 'Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee' and more. Later he also won the first season of TV reality show 'Big Boss' in 2006. (ANI)

