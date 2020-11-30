Raashi Khanna began her cinematic journey with John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri starrer Madras Cafe but found a lot of acclaim down south with her tremendously successful movies. But she wanted to be a copywriter. In an interview to Rediff, she said, "I was a topper in school and was doing my English Honours in Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi. I wanted to be a copywriter in advertising because I love to read and write. A modelling agency asked me to join them. I said my focus was on studies. But I agreed to do some modelling on weekends. I was put on the Femina cover. Then I got a commercial and some print ads. Within a month of arriving in Mumbai, I got my first ad and also auditioned for Madras Café!" That's the reason she considers herself a destiny's child. But what also is great about her is her extremely powerful and melodious voice. Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Tughlaq Durbar To Feature Raashi Khanna As The Female Lead!

Raashi's vocal capacity is quite strong which makes her perfect for inspiring melodies. Even there she has managed to experiment. On her birthday today, let us tell you five of her songs that are our favourites.

Joru title track

This fun-filled title track sounds extremely energetic. You can see how much fun Raashi is having singing the song. No wonder the song turned out to be so peppy

Villain theme song

If you didn't know it, you would have never guessed this is Raashi Khanna singing. She has completely transformed her voice quality to fit the chaotic and yet fun music arrangement.

Thariraa - Balakrishnudu

If the music is peppy, Raashi's string vocals give it a completely different feel from the one used in the movie.

Bangaru - Jawaan

Full of youthful energy and some fired up dance moves, this song stays with you and so does Raashi's firm voice.

You Are My High -Prati Roju Pandaage

Slow, sweet and melodious...that's all we can say about this techno craze number from the film with Raashi's fantastic vocals.

Do tell us which one is your favourite of our fav Raashi Khanna list.

