Bigg Boss 14 will see a huge twist in the narrative as of the remaining contestants only 4 will move ahead in the game after the end of the week. Of course, the stakes are high and contestants will do anything to secure their position in the game. Even reveal their deepest, darkest secrets. In the next task, contestants will be asked to reveal a dark secret from their life. Rubina, tearfully, will reveal that she and Abhinav were on the verge of divorce. Their main reason to do the show was to test themselves, spend time together. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi to Enter as Challengers.

Rubina said that they had given each other the time till November before making a decision about their divorce, when Bigg Boss 14 came along. Well, November is pretty much gone now and we would want to see if Rubina and Abhinav have decided to stay together or not. Abhinav watches Rubina's confession with tears in his eyes. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Nov 29 Episode: Pavitra Punia Evicted, New Contestants Announced - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Watch The Promo Here:

This is that promo which I was talking about which they aired on Voot. Will delete it after 12 hours. #RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla #BB14 #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/Mm7lLgYcVH — Aysha ( The RD FanClub 💫❤) (@ayshahabib11) November 29, 2020

Rubina and Abhinav will not be the only ones who will spill such secrets. In the promo, Nikki Tamboli was seen crying her heart out. She said in the promo that she promised her parents that she will never tell this secret to anybody, but she revealed it on the show.

Eijaz Khan has also spilt a big secret. The actor was seen crying in the promo. the secret is related to his father, as Eijaz apologises to him. Let us see what happens on the show next.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Vikas Gupta will enter the house as the mastermind, and Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi Khan will enter the show as challengers at the end of this week.

