New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda attended the Wade Asia event, an architecture event which celebrates the women-led development in design, architecture, art, and engineering at Yashoobhoomi Delhi on Saturday.

At the sidelines of the event, Randeep Hooda praised the Wade Asia event, calling it a great function to celebrate the women architects of the nation.

While talking to mediapersons, the actor said, "It's a beautiful place and such a big function is taking place here. And here, women architects and designers are being celebrated. On a large scale, women's power and women architects are being celebrated all over the country. More than 10,000 projects have been completed in the country."

Meanwhile, the 'Jaat' star recently opened up about his upcoming projects, giving subtle hints about the films in the pipeline.

"I am currently in the stage where I have to choose. And that is what gives me the fire in my belly to do the next," he told ANI, in reference to his next releases.

Randeep Hooda has been on a busy slate lately, including 'Operation Khukri', which is based on the real-life events of 2000, when 233 Indian Army soldiers were taken hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa. It was followed by a subsequent high-risk mission.

Hooda will be seen in the role of Major General Pal Punia, then Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry, who played a key role in navigating the tense standoff and the rescue operation of the soldiers.

Earlier this year, Randeep Hooda Films and Rahul Mittra Films acquired the exclusive film rights to the operation.

The actor will also reunite with his 'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave for the upcoming action-thriller 'Matchbox' alongside John Cena.

Based on the iconic Matchbox car line, the film tells the story of a group of childhood friends who reunite to prevent a global disaster.

Randeep Hooda was last seen in the film 'Jaat' alongside Sunny Deol in the lead role. (ANI)

