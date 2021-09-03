Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden death at the age of 40 stunned the showbiz industry and TV fandom, was cremated here on Friday in the presence of his family, friends and colleagues.

There were no external injuries on Shukla's body and initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources said.

The actor, who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show “Balika Vadhu” and as the winner of “Bigg Boss 13”, was declared dead on arrival around 10.20 am on Thursday when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in suburban Juhu.

"On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved,” a police officer said as several reports suggested that a heart attack took the life of the actor on the cusp of fame.

The mortal remains of the actor, who death sparked fresh debate on the stresses of showbiz and also some speculation, left Cooper Hospital around 1.20 pm in a hearse decorated with marigold flowers.

There was heavy police security with crowds of people milling around, some still coming to terms with the news and others hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Later in the afternoon too, as close family and friends attended the last rites inside the Oshiwara crematorium, scores of people gathered outside. Curious fans jostled with media crews and mourners, shocked that the actor had gone so soon and so suddenly.

Shukla's mother Rita and his colleagues, including actors Aly Goni, Asim Riaz Paras Chhabra, Mahira Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jay Bhanushali with his wife Mahhi Vij, were among those inside the crematorium.

Shukla's friend and rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the crematorium with her brother. Shehnaaz and Shukla met during "Bigg Boss 13" and became an extremely popular couple.

Shenaaz appeared inconsolable and her brother could be seen comforting her in the car. She was then escorted inside the crematorium by her brother and police officials with journalists and videographers.

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, who worked with him in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, and Rajkummar Rao were among those who visited the actor's house to pay their tributes.

Shukla's body was kept at the state government post mortem centre overnight. The model-turned-actor made his debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na" and attained popularity with "Balika Vadhu".

Besides daily soaps, Shukla also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13".

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

