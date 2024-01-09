Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Actor Teja Sajja recently got candid about his upcoming superhero sci-fi film 'HanuMan'.

Talking to ANI about the film Teja Sajja said, "The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion. This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles.

Earlier in December, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which received good responses from the audiences.

The trailer shows how an ordinary guy unexpectedly gains superpowers and he discovers a newfound strength within himself. As he embraces his abilities, he takes on a formidable super villain, turning an ordinary life into an extraordinary battle between good and evil. It is a pan-India, multilingual film and seeks to captivate audiences across diverse cultures and regions.

'HanuMan' is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. The film will be out on January 12, 2024. (ANI)

