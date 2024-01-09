2023 hasn't been one of the wildest years for Korean drama. Yes, there have been a few really good ones that saved the year from being a disappointment. But mostly, the makers used the tried and tested formulas to go ahead with their shows. It's a new year now and the January slate looks interesting with all kinds of dramas ready to hit our small screens or second screens. So let's right into five of our picks that are making January seem both cold and hot! Gyeongseong Creature: Netflix Confirms the Second Season of Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s Thriller K-Drama (Watch Video).

Marry My Husband

Jan: 1, Amazon Prime

Starting with a time travel revenge drama seems like a good idea here. Park Min Young plays the terminally ill Kang Ji Won, who gets murdered by her husband and his girlfriend. She travels back in time to exact revenge. What she perhaps didn't plan was to get attracted to a dashing dude at work.

A Shop For Killers

Jan 17, Disney+

This is the story of a young girl, played by Kim Hye Joon, who inherits dangerous connections after her uncle, played by Lee Dong wook, dies.

Doctor Slump

Jan 17, Netflix

Park Shin Hye is all set to make a comeback post her marriage and childbirth with her Heirs colleague Park Hyung-sik. Both of them play rivals who bond during a patchy period in their life and find light. Lee Min-ho, Park Shin-Hye, Song Joong-ki - 5 Times Kdrama Actors Went Viral For Speaking In Foreign Languages.

The Bequeathed

Jan 19, Netflix

Yoon Seo Ha (Kim Hyun Joo) is left with a burial ground as an inheritance after her uncle dies. Now she is plagued by murders and dark secrets.

Love Song For Illusion

Jan 2, Viki

A crown prince has a hidden identity as a fashion designer who is also cursed to make people fall in love with him only to suffer pain when touched. One of these personalities does find love in a fallen royal descendant who becomes the crown prince's concubine.

