Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Actress Kayadu Lohar visited Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

Also Read | Shine Tom Chacko Arrested: Kerala Police Arrest Malayalam Film Actor for Alleged Drug Abuse and Harassment of Actress Vincy Aloshious.

She looked stunning in her traditional red attire as she visited the temple.

Kayadu Lohar is a model and actress who works in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the 2021 Kannada film Mugilpete. She is best known for her role in the 2025 Tamil language film 'Dragon'. Her first Malayalam film, 'Pathonpatham Noottandu', was released in September 2022. Alluri, her first Telugu film, was released on September 23, 2022. I Prem U, her first Marathi film, was released in March 2023, and Dragon, her first Tamil film, was released on February 21, 2025.

Also Read | Srijit Mukherji Hospitalised: Filmmaker Rushed to Kolkata Hospital After Breathing Trouble, Condition Stable.

She will be seen in 'Idhayam Murali', a Tamil coming-of-age romantic drama film directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran. The film stars Atharvaa in the titular role, and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Natty Subramaniam, Niharika NM, Thaman S, Rakshan, Pragya Nagra and Sudhakar. It is Aakash's first film as a director and also marks Thaman's return to acting after a 22-year hiatus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)